Mikel Arteta issues January window transfer update for Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta has admitted that it would be best for Arsenal to get their business done early if they are to bring in any new signings this month.

The Gunners are likely to be linked with a number of players this month as Arteta considers adding some further quality to his squad in the mid-season transfer window.

Arsenal have enjoyed something of a mini-resurgence in recent games, with the north London side having climbed the Premier League table thanks to three wins on the bounce in the top flight.

The north Londoners sealed an impressive 4-0 win away to West Brom on Saturday night as they continued their recent upturn in form.

Attentions will now gradually turn towards the January window and any potential comings and goings at The Emirates before the end of the month.

Arteta has admitted that it would be best for the Gunners to get their business done early if possible as he set out his criteria for potential signings this month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “For all managers, the quicker you do the business the better because it buys you time.

“Every player is going to need time to adapt. It’s about the qualities this player is bringing; what is the past of the player, has he been in a different country, has he played in the Premier League, does he speak the language, does he get familiar to certain styles of play?

“There are a lot of conditions, in my opinion, that can affect whether a player can straightaway have an impact or not in a team.

“For me, they are really key things to consider before making any steps to bring in anybody in January.”

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon before a clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League the following week.

