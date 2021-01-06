Mikel Arteta believes that “natural leader” Kieran Tierney has what it takes to become Arsenal captain one day.

The 23-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s top performers this season and he has been a regular fixture in the starting line-up for the north London side.

Tierney has scored one goal and made one assist in 16 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season to help the north London side bounce back from their stuttering form.

He scored the opening goal and set up another as Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners at West Bromwich Albion at the weekend, making it three wins in a row for the Gunners.

Arteta has been delighted by what he has seen from Tierney in recent weeks for the north London side, and the Spaniard feels that the Scot could well end up being Arsenal captain in the future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Arteta said: “He had a really bad injury and was away from home [when he arrived in 2019], but he is a natural leader.

“I think he can be Arsenal captain as he has the respect and admiration of every member of the staff and every player.

“It is just the way he is. He does it in a natural way. He is a really shy boy as well, but he represents all of us in the club. All of the values that we want to instil and are in the DNA in this club.

“He is shy and so humble. He came here and it took him a while. You see how he behaves on the pitch and when he talks he says the right thing.

“And he is exactly what we are looking for and I am so happy to have him in the team.”

Arsenal, who are 11th in the Premier League table, are in FA Cup action this weekend when they host Newcastle United in the third round at The Emirates.

