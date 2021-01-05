Mikel Arteta has hailed Kieran Tierney’s “perfect” attitude and commitment following his recent good form for Arsenal.

The Scot has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team so far this season and he scored the opener with a fine solo goal in the Gunners’ 4-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old has started 16 of Arsenal’s 17 games in the Premier League this season and has been a key player for the north London side as they look to climb the table.

Tierney has notched up one goal and one assist in the Premier League so far this season and he will be keen to help the Gunners extend their winning run following three back to back victories in the top flight.

Arteta has been delighted by what he has seen from Tierney in recent months and has revealed that the full-back has been a “joy” to work with at The Emirates.

Speaking at a news conference after Saturday’s win Arteta said of Tierney: “From the moment I joined this club and he went through this shoulder injury, I saw a player with enormous talent with the perfect attitude and commitment.

“He is a joy to work with and I’m so happy for him with the goal he scored and everything he’s put in to be better every day towards the team and towards the club.

“He had some issues to adapt and it was a challenge for him to leave his house, and we are all trying to help him because the kid really deserves it. He’s a joy to work with.”

Arsenal are in FA Cup action on Saturday when they welcome Newcastle United to The Emirates in the third round.

They will then host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday 14 January.

