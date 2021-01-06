Rio Ferdinand reveals his concern about ‘ridiculous’ Arsenal star’s form

Rio Ferdinand has revealed his concern about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s stuttering form for Arsenal this season.

The Gabon international was one of the north London club’s most important players last season as he helped to fire the Gunners to FA Cup glory.

Aubameyang signed a new contract with Arsenal in the summer transfer window but he has struggled to find consistent form for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Indeed, the forward has only managed to score three goals and make one assist in 15 Premier League games for Arsenal so far this season.

The north London side have improved their Premier League form in recent weeks and have won their last three games on the spin in the top flight.

However, former Manchester United star Ferdinand has talked up the importance of the Gunners getting Aubameyang firing on a regular basis again this season.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “What is the problem with Aubameyang? How has he gone from being one of the most potent strikers in the Premier League if not in Europe, to what he’s doing now?

“How’s that happened? It’s not the Aubameyang I know. I don’t know how Arsenal fans are defending him.

“That is the biggest thing for Mikel Arteta, the biggest thing Arteta needs to do right now is to get him playing again.

“He’s got all these young, exciting prospects, you just want Aubameyang there around doing his stuff as well.

“I love Aubameyang, I think he is an unbelievable player who I would love in my team. I would have loved Manchester United to buy him before he went to Arsenal, I think he’s a top, top player and a ridiculous finisher.

“What he did last season was unrivalled, but this season Arsenal need him firing, ASAP.”

Arsenal are in FA Cup action this weekend when they take on Newcastle United in the third round at The Emirates.

The Gunners will then host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at The Emirates on 14 January.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip