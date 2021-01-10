West Ham are keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah as David Moyes looks to sign a replacement for Sebastien Haller, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that the Hammers are looking to sign a new striker to bolster their attacking options after West Ham sold Haller in a £20m deal to Dutch giants Ajax in the January transfer window.

The same article states that West Ham have already earmarked some potential targets to replace Haller this month, such as Bournemouth striker Joshua King and Stade de Reims forward Boulaye Dia.

According to the same story, West ham have also placed Nketiah on their shortlist of forwards following the England Under-21 international’s fine performances for the north London side over the past 12 months.

The London Evening Standard reports that the 21-year-old has 18 months left to run on his current deal at Arsenal to open the door to a potential transfer for a cut-price fee.

The report says that West Ham are eager to discover whether Arsenal would be open to selling their young striker to a Premier League rival this month.

The article also suggests that Arsenal could consider the permanent sale of Nketiah given that they could then reinvest funds raised by his sale in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Nketiah has scored one goal in 12 games in the Premier League this season, while he has netted 12 times in 57 outings in his north London career so far.

The striker moved to Arsenal from Chelsea FC in 2015 after he spent two years in the west London side’s youth system.

