Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has insisted that Emiliano Buendia won’t be leaving Carrow Road in January despite reported interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the impressive 24-year-old midfielder following his standout performances for the Canaries in the Championship this season.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has scouted the Argentinian playmaker “extensively” over the past few months.

The Arsenal boss has reportedly been on the lookout to sign a new playmaker capable of injecting more creativity into the north London side’s midfield.

However, Norwich manager Farke reiterated that Buendia wouldn’t be sold in the January transfer window despite interest from the Premier League side.

“Emi is a key player for us, an important member of the group, and he is totally committed to us,” Farke is quoted as saying at his post-match media conference after Buendia scored a volley in a 1-0 win over Barnsley in Saturday.

“He is our player and will continue to be our player – he is on a long-term contract with the club so we keep him.

“Everyone knows his qualities – and I don’t expect interest just because he scored a wonder goal today. He has scored a number like this for us and people know what he can do.

“It was an excellent finish and that is what Emi can do. He instinctively knows when to make a run and then has the quality to finish like that.”

The 24-year-old has scored seven times and has made six assists in 19 games in the Championship this season.

The South American playmaker has established himself as a regular in the Canaries team over the past three seasons, scoring one goal and making seven assists in Norwich’s Premier League campaign last term.

Buendia moved to Norwich from Getafe in 2018 after he failed to establish himself as a regular for the Spanish side.

Arsenal have won their last three Premier League games to hoist themselves into 11th place in the Premier League table and 12 points above the relegation zone.

The Gunners were 4-0 winners against West Brom on Saturday night to secure their biggest win of the season.

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture on Thursday 14 January.

