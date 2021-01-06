Arsenal are interested in a potential cash-plus-player deal for Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the Argentinian playmaker ahead of a potential swoop to sign Buendia.

The same article states that Mikel Arteta is looking to continue his overhaul of the Gunners squad in the January transfer window following a challenging season so far.

According to the same story, the Arsenal boss would like to sign Buendia as well as get rid of some of the deadwood in his Gunners squad.

The report reveals that Arteta is a big fan of the Norwich midfielder and the Arsenal boss believes Buendia could improve the “fluidity and creativity” of the Gunners team.

The Independent state that Arsenal have held discussions with Buendia’s agent about a potential transfer to the north London side.

But the report also says that an agreement is not yet close between the parties involved in any potential deal.

Arsenal would be prepared to offer Norwich the chance to sign the likes of Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson as part of a deal for Buendia, according to the report.

The report finishes by saying that Arsenal can expect to pay around £40m – despite Norwich manager Daniel Farke’s reluctance to sell – unless the Gunners include the likes of Willock or Nelson as part of the deal.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip