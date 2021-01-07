Arsenal are unlikely to sign Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia due to a lack of funds, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are eager to sign the Argentinian midfielder in the January transfer window to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park.

The same article states that the Canaries have placed a £40m price tag on the 24-year-old given their reluctance to lose the playmaker during their push for promotion to the Premier League.

According to the same story, Arsenal are under pressure to sell some of their fringe players in order to fund a move to sign the Norwich midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mirror underlines that the north London side are unlikely to sign any new talent in January unless the Gunners can get rid of some of the deadwood in their squad.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal could sign Buendia in the summer or turn their attentions to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt.

Buendia has scored seven times and has made six assists in 19 games in the Championship this term to help Norwich’s bid to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The 24-year-old moved to Norwich from La Liga side Getafe in 2018 after he put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Canaries three years ago.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates in the FA Cup on Saturday.

