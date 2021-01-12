Mikel Arteta told Arsenal should make this ‘very clever signing’ this month

Arsenal should push ahead and make the “very clever signing” of Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia this month, according to ex-Gunners striker Kevin Campbell.

The north London side have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Argentinian playmaker in the January transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

Arsenal are thought to be interested in a bid to land Buendia to add more creativity to their options in the middle of the park given that Mesut Ozil has been frozen out under Arteta.

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell the Canaries midfielder in the January transfer window given his importance to their promotion efforts.

Former Arsenal striker Campbell believes the Gunners should push ahead and attempt to bring Buendia to the Emirates Stadium this month.

“I think he (Buendia) would be a very clever signing,” Campbell is quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

“I like him. He has the qualities that Mikel Arteta is looking for in a player. Not only can he pick a pass, he can score and he works hard.

“He has that energy which has been missing from the team for long periods of this season.

“I think there is some really good players in the Championship and Buendia is one of them. He would fit what Arteta wants to do perfectly.”

Buendia has scored seven goals and has made six assists in 19 games in the Championship this season to help Norwich challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Argentinian midfielder scored one goal and created seven assists in his only season in the Premier League last term as Norwich were demoted to the Championship.

Buendia started his career at Spanish side Getafe before he moved to Norwich in 2018.

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace at The Emirates in their next Premier League game on Thursday.

