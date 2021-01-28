Arsenal are set to rival FC Barcelona for the signing of Manchester City defender Eric Garcia in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal have entered the race to sign the Manchester City centre-half at the end of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Garcia, 20, will be available to sign on a free transfer at the end of the Premier League season when the Spanish defender will become a free agent.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are eager to sign Garcia to bolster their defensive options at Camp Nou ahead of Ronald Koeman’s potential second season in charge.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have made initial approaches about signing Garcia on a free transfer at the end of the Premier League season.

The report goes on to reveal that Arteta has kept a close eye on Garcia’s development since working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City until 2019.

Garcia moved to Manchester City from FC Barcelona in 2017 after coming through the Spanish club’s famous La Masia academy.

The 20-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions in his fledgling Manchester City career so far.

Garcia has already been capped four times by the Spain national team.

