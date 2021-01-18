Arsenal are considering a potential swoop to sign on-loan Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old’s performances for Swansea City during his season-long loan at the Liberty Stadium in the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that the Gunners are looking to find a replacement for Emiliano Martinez after the Argentinian shot-stopper moved to Aston Villa from Arsenal in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the north London side don’t believe that Runar Alex Runarsson is a suitable back-up option for Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

The report goes on to point out that Woodman’s father is the Under-23 goalkeeping coach at Arsenal – and that has fuelled speculation that the Newcastle shot-stopper could move to The Emirates.

The Daily Express reveal that Woodman’s current loan deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign so it’s unclear when Arsenal would launch a bid for the English goalkeeper this month.

Woodman has spent the last two seasons on loan at Swansea City in order to gain more first-team experience at the Liberty Stadium.

The Newcastle shot-stopper has made 67 appearances in all competitions over the past season and a half at the Welsh side.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night before the Gunners make the trip to Southampton on Tuesday 26 January.

