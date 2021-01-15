Harry Redknapp urges Arsenal to sign 25-year-old

Arsenal should sign Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish to add quality to the Gunners squad, according to former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp.

Arsenal have endured a challenging 2020-21 Premier League campaign so far as Mikel Arteta took charge of the Gunners for his first full season at The Emirates.

The north London side have particularly struggled with a lack of creativity in the midfield, with Mesut Ozil having being frozen out at the club by Unai Emery’s replacement.

Summer signing Willian has struggled to recapture his best form following a free transfer from Chelsea FC to Arsenal in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Grealish has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United over the past few months following the England international’s influential performances for Aston Villa this term.

The Villa skipper has scored five goals and has made seven assists in 15 Premier League appearances in the current campaign.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp reckons that Arsenal should explore the possibility of signing Grealish to add quality to their midfield.

“I think they have to spend,” Redknapp said, speaking on the Harry Redknapp Show.

“They are way off it, at the moment. They need to bring a bit of quality. Arsenal is a massive football club – take a Grealish.

“He needs to play at the bigger club.”

Grealish has scored 31 times in 204 games in all competitions over the past eight seasons at Aston Villa.

The Aston Villa midfielder has also established himself as a regular in the England set up.

Arsenal haven’t signed any new players in the January transfer window so far despite the north London side’s well-documented struggles.

