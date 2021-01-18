Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to a report.

The Daily Express, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Arsenal have been keeping close tabs on the 24-year-old’s performances in England’s second tier in the current campaign.

The same article states that Arsenal are facing competition from London rivals West Ham United following Toney’s excellent displays in the Championship since his move from Peterborough last summer.

According to the same story, the Gunners are set to send their scouting team to keep track of Toney’s progress throughout the rest of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

The Daily Express say that the north London side are unlikely to make an offer for Toney in the January window given Arsenal’s limited funds in the current transfer market.

The report claims that Arsenal will continue to monitor Toney for the rest of the campaign before potentially making a move to sign the former Newcastle striker in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Toney has scored 16 times and has made four assists in 22 games in the Championship this season in his first season in England’s second tier.

The English striker started his professional career at Northampton Town in 2013 where he scored 11 times in 53 games in all competitions before he moved to Newcastle in 2015.

Toney had loan spells at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United, and Wigan Athletic before the striker moved to Peterborough United in 2018.

