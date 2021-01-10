Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt, according to a report in England.

Website ESPN, as quoted by FourFourTwo, is reporting that Arsenal are on red alert after it emerged Borussia Dortmund are ready to offload the Germany international in the January transfer window either permanently or on loan.

The same article states that Dortmund are ready to listen to offers for the 24-year-old after Brandt failed to establish himself as a regular at the German club.

According to the same story, Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Brandt’s situation at Borussia Dortmund as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his midfield options.

The report goes on to add that the north London side have placed the former Bayer Leverkusen star on their shortlist of potential signings in the January transfer window.

ESPN claim that Arsenal – or other interested clubs – could sign Brandt this month after Dortmund’s decision to move on the 24-year-old following ineffective performances.

Borussia Dortmund signed Brandt in a £21m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in the 2019 summer transfer window.

The Germany international has scored eight times in 64 games in all competitions over the past two seasons at Dortmund.

Brandt has netted three times in 35 appearances for the Germany national team.

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip