Arsenal are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk about signing Manor Solomon, according to a report in England.

The Guardian, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal have been scouting the 21-year-old for over 12 months following his impressive performances in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The same article states that the Gunners have decided to act upon their interest and reach out to the Shakhtar Donetsk winger’s entourage about a potential move to The Emirates.

According to the same story, Arsenal are ready to start negotiations with a summer deal for the Israel international in mind as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners manager will need to trim his squad before the north London side can sign any new players in January or the summer.

The Guardian also claim that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia due to the Championship side’s £40m asking price in the January transfer window.

Solomon has scored three goals and has made one assist in 10 appearances in the Ukrainian Premier League this season, while the Israeli winger has netted two goals in six outings in the Champions League.

The 21-year-old moved to Shakhtar Donetsk in a £5m deal from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2019.

Solomon has netted 12 times in 59 games in all competitions for the Ukrainian side.

