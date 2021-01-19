Arsenal are “likely” to complete a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are eager to strike a deal for the 21-year-old to bolster their attacking options in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have made an initial move to sign Solomon by contacting the Israel international’s representatives about a potential switch to north London.

According to the same story, the Gunners have been scouting the 21-year-old on a regular basis over the past 12 months ahead of launching a move to sign Solomon.

The Daily Mail believes it’s “likely” that Arsenal will get a deal for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger over the line despite Manchester City previously showing an interest in the Israeli star.

In fact, the report reveals that the Citizens had hoped to sign Solomon in a £5m deal when he was at Maccabi Petah Tikva but the Israeli club demanded a fee of £10m.

The article claims that Mikel Arteta believes Solomon can succeed Nicolas Pepe and Willian in wide positions in the Arsenal team.

Solomon has scored five goals and has made one assist in 16 games in the Ukrainian Premier League and the Champions League this season.

The Israeli star scored against his former suitors Manchester City in the Champions League in 2019.

