Arsenal have made an approach to sign Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Gunners have made an offer to sign the Norway international on loan for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

The same article states that Odegaard is eager to leave Real Madrid in the current transfer window in order to secure regular first-team football.

According to the same story, the Real Madrid board are currently considering the north London side’s proposal to sign Odegaard on loan.

The report goes on to add that the Gunners have already been knocked back with one of their attempts to sign the Norwegian midfielder.

Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal are facing competition from at least one other Premier League club.

The story reveals that the Gunners are facing strong competition to sign the highly-rated Norwegian attacker.

The Real Madrid starlet has failed to score or make an assist in seven games in the Spanish top flight.

Odegaard scored seven goals and made nine assists in 36 games in all competitions during a season-long loan at Real Sociedad last term.

The Norwegian talent moved to Real Madrid at the age of 16 in 2014 after he scored five times in 25 games for Stromsgodset.

However, Odegaard has only made 11 appearances for Real Madrid in the past six seasons.

