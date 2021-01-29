Erling Haaland gives verdict on new Arsenal signing

Erling Haaland has backed Martin Odegaard to be a success at Arsenal following his loan move from Real Madrid.

The Gunners completed a deal to sign Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid for the rest of the Premier League season after the Norway international struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Zinedine Zidane.

Arsenal allowed Mesut Ozil to leave on a free transfer to Turkish side Fenerbache last week to leave Mikel Arteta with limited options in terms of creative midfielders for the climax of the 2020-21 campaign.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that Odegaard can add more creativity in Arsenal’s midfield alongside summer signing Thomas Partey.

Haaland, who has played alongside Odegaard in the Norway national team, believes the 22-year-old will be a success at Arsenal once the playmaker manages to tie down a regular starting spot in the Gunners team.

“It will be interesting. Arsenal are a big club in England,” Haaland told VG.

“It’s a bit different football, but I think he can fit in well with Mikel Arteta in the No.10 role. He can enjoy himself there.

“He has to get in there and simply start playing games. That’s what he needs.

“We know how good Odegaard can be. When he gains confidence with the ball, we know that the most incredible things can happen.”

Odegaard moved to Real Madrid from Stromsgodet in a £4m deal in January 2015 after his impressive performances for the Norwegian club.

However, the Norwegian playmaker has only made 11 appearances in the past four seasons at Real Madrid.

Odegaard has been on loan at SC Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad over the past three seasons in order to gain more experience.

Arsenal will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

