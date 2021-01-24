Martin Keown gives verdict on potential Arsenal signing Martin Odegaard

Martin Keown believes Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard would add much-needed quality to the Arsenal midfield.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign the Norway international in a loan deal from Real Madrid in the January transfer window over the past week or so.

Metro is reporting that Arsenal have now reached an agreement to sign Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, adding that the Gunners could complete the deal before the end of the weekend.

The 22-year-old would be Arsenal’s second signing from Real Madrid this term after Dani Ceballos returned on a season-long loan deal for a successive campaign.

Former Arsenal defender Keown believes Odegaard will be an excellent signing for the north London side given Mikel Arteta’s limited options in a creative midfield role.

“I’m assuming Arsenal are all over it,” Keown told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro.

“He [Odegaard] brings that quality into the midfield. It’s an area Arsenal need to strengthen.”

On Ceballos’ future at Arsenal, Keown added: “Does that mean [Dani] Ceballos will go? He’s on loan as well. Is he going to get football? Real Madrid may be concerned, he hasn’t played that much so far.”

Odegaard has only made seven appearances in La Liga this season despite Real Madrid’s disappointing form under Zinedine Zidane.

The Norwegian playmaker hasn’t scored a goal or made an assist in the 2020-21 campaign so far.

Odegaard has made three loan moves since arriving at Real Madrid at the age of 16.

The 22-year-old has spent time on loan at SC Heerenveen, Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad over the past six seasons.

Odegaard has scored one goal in 25 games for the Norway national team.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip