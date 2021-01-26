Arsenal have reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign Martin Odegaard on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 Premier League season, according to a report.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are expected to sign Odegaard on a temporary deal for the rest of the Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Odegaard is set to undergo a medical before the north London side can confirm the signing of the Norway international.

According to the same story, the 22-year-old was eager to speak to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to understand the Spanish coach’s philosophy before a deal was agreed.

The Daily Mail goes on to reveal that Real Madrid were eager to send Odegaard on loan to Arsenal rather than the playmaker’s former club Real Sociedad.

The story claims that Arsenal will have to cough up a £2.5m transfer fee to complete a deal for the highly-rated Norwegian midfielder.

Odegaard will join Dani Ceballos as a midfielder on loan from Real Madrid after the Spain international moved to the north London side for a second successive campaign.

The Norwegian midfielder has made seven appearances for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane in the current campaign.

Odegaard scored seven times in 36 games in all competitions in the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

Real Madrid signed Odegaard in a £3m deal from Stomsgodset in 2015 after the 17-year-old had impressed for the Norwegian club.

