Arsenal are facing a battle with Burnley to sign highly-rated Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a swoop to sign the Championship defender following his excellent performances for the Potters this term.

The same article states that the Gunners have been scouting the teenager ahead of a potential move for Collins if Mikel Arteta can get the funds together.

According to a report, Arsenal would need to offload some players in order to generate the cash required to sign Collins from the same club where they recruited club legends Lee Dixon and Steve Bould.

The Sun go on to reveal that Burnley could steal a march on Arsenal, with Sean Dyche ready to launch a £10m bid to sign the teenage defender this month.

The report reveals that the Burnley boss wants Collins to replace James Tarkowski ahead of the England international’s departure.

The Sun claim that Arsenal could also face competition from Crystal Palace and Manchester United for the 19-year-old Irishman.

The media outlet claim that new Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher has informed the Red Devils of Collins’ ability.

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday to end their defence of their crown prematurely.

The Gunners will take on Southampton the Premier League on Tuesday night.

