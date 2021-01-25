Arsenal are facing competition from West Ham United in the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that the Hammers are looking to beat their north London rivals to the signing of the French striker.

The same article states that West Ham boss David Moyes is prepared to lodge a £35m bid to sign Celtic striker from under the noses of Arsenal.

According to the same story, Arsenal are still monitoring Edouard but Mikel Arteta is unlikely to launch a bid to sign him this month despite apparent interest from West Ham.

The report goes on to add that Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a potential bid to sign the 23-year-old over the past few months.

The Daily Star claim that Moyes is happy to give his blessing for a £35m bid for the Celtic man given West Ham’s lack of forward options.

The Hammers have been over-reliant on the injury-prone Michail Antonio in the current campaign since Sebastian Haller’s £20m move to Ajax.

Edouard has scored just seven goals and has made only two assists in the 2020-21 Scottish Premier League season.

The French striker earned rave reviews last term after the former Paris Saint-Germain man finished with 22 goals in 27 outings.

