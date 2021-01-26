Martin Keown has played down Arsenal’s chances of signing Ryan Bertrand from Southampton in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a surprise swoop to sign the England international from Southampton to provide competition for Kieran Tierney at left-back.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be keen to add more competition for places within the Gunners squad as the Spanish coach continues his rebuilding job at The Emirates.

The north London side have been heavily reliant on the Scotland international in the current campaign to provide some impetus down the left side of the Arsenal team.

Bertrand is set to become a free gent at the end of the 2020-21 season unless the former Chelsea FC defender can strike a new deal with the south coast club.

Former Arsenal defender Keown doesn’t envisage Bertrand leaving the Saints in the near future given his long-term commitment to Southampton since 2014.

“He has that experience,” Keown told BT Sport. “This is a young team here [at Southampton], so I don’t think he is going anywhere.”

Bertrand has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season but the full-back has failed to score or make an assist.

The 31-year-old moved to Southampton from Chelsea FC in a £10m deal in the 2014-15 season after Bertrand failed to establish himself as the west London side.

Bertrand has scored eight times in 222 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

