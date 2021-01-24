Arsenal keeping tabs on 31-year-old Premier League defender – report

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand as a potential signing to add more depth to their squad, according to a report in England.

The London Evening Standard is reporting that Arsenal are in the market to sign a new left-back to provide a competition for in-form Scotland international Kieran Tierney.

The same article states that the Gunners are weighing up a number of potential recruits in the position and Bertrand is one of the full-backs that they are looking at.

According the same story, Bertrand could leave Southampton on a free transfer at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season when his current deal expires.

The London Evening Standard reports that Bertrand still lives near Chelsea FC’s training ground and commutes to Southampton every day after the full-back started his career at the west London side.

The report reveals that the England international is attracting interest from Leicester City after the Foxes sold Ben Chilwell to Chelsea FC in the summer.

The newspaper report goes on to say that Bertrand is happy at Southampton, with the defender having spent the past seven years at St Mary’s following his move from Chelsea FC.

However, the London Evening Standard claim that Bertrand would be open to a move to Arsenal if he is unable to agree to a new deal at Southampton.

Bertrand has failed to score or make an assist in 17 games in the Premier League this season.

