Arsenal are looking at Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie as a potential January recruit, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Gunners have taken an interest in the Scottish midfielder as Arsenal look to improve their attacking options in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Christie has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal with the Scottish Premier League champions to open the door to a potential move.

According to the same story, the 25-year-old is open to a switch if Celtic are willing to consider offers for the talented playmaker in the January or summer transfer window.

The report claims that Leicester City, Newcastle United, Southampton, Brighton and Burnley are all also interested in the Celtic star.

90Min go on to reveal that Arsenal have joined their fellow Premier League clubs in taking a look at a potential swoop to sign Christie.

Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid’s Isco, Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar and Hungary international Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the January transfer window.

However, the media outlet suggest that Christie could represent a more straightforward transfer deal for the north London side.

The story adds that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could play a role in any deal for Christie given that the pair played together for the defending Scottish Premier League champions.

Christie has scored three goals and has made six assists in the 2020-21 SPL campaign so far, having netted 11 times and created 11 goals in 24 outings last term.

