Arsenal are set to rival two Premier League clubs in the race to sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Arsenal are tracking the QPR shot-stopper following his fine performances for the west London side in England’s second tier this season.

The same article states that Dieng has established himself as QPR’s first-choice goalkeeper in the current campaign, prompting interest from the Premier League.

The three Premier League sides who have reportedly been scouting Dieng all signed goalkeepers in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The article highlights that Arsenal are monitoring the Swiss goalkeeper despite Mikel Arteta signing Runar Alex Runarsson from Dijon in the summer.

The Sun go on to add that Crystal Palace and Leeds United are also interested in the 26-year-old in spite of bolstering their goalkeeping ranks last year with the additions of Jack Butland and Illan Meslier.

The same article adds that the three Premier League suitors have all made Dieng one of their top targets in the January transfer window.

Dieng has represented 10 different clubs in his professional career so far but the Swiss shot-stopper has been at QPR since 2016.

The QPR goalkeeper has had loan spells at Whitehawk, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Stevenage, Dundee and Doncaster Rovers.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip