Arsenal and Everton are monitoring Steven NZonzi’s situation at AS Roma ahead of a potential swoop to sign the veteran French midfielder, according to a report in France.

Foot Mercato is reporting that the former Blackburn Rovers midfielder is thought to be set for a move away from AS Roma because the Serie A outfit could terminate NZonzi’s current deal.

The same article states that Rennes could offer NZonzi a permanent deal after the 32-year-old moved to the Ligue 1 side on loan in the January transfer window last year.

According to the same story, NZonzi is open to a move to Rennes but the experienced midfielder wants to keep his options open amid reported interest from the Premier League.

Foot Mercato claim that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti are also interested in a potential move to bring NZonzi back to the Premier League.

The report adds that the Premier League duo are interested in signing NZonzi on a free transfer to improve their cover and options in the middle of the park.

NZonzi has scored one goal and has made one assist in 17 games in Ligue 1 this season.

The former France international spent three seasons at Blackburn Rovers before NZonzi moved to Stoke City in the 2012 summer transfer window.

The defensive midfielder scored seven times in 120 games before NZonzi moved to La Liga outfit Sevilla in 2015.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip