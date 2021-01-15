Arsenal want Tom Heaton to replace Emiliano Martinez - report

Arsenal want to sign Aston Villa back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, according to a report

Friday 15 January 2021
Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Aston Villa’s second-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton to provide cover for Bernd Leno at The Emirates, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the north London side aren’t satisfied with Alex Runarsson after the Iceland goalkeeper was signed to replace Emiliano Martinez in the summer.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta hasn’t been convinced by Runarsson’s performances in cup competitions following Martinez’s move to Aston Villa at the end of the 2019-20 season.

According to the same story, the Gunners believe that Heaton could be a short-term solution in their quest to find a ready-made goalkeeper capable of providing cover for their number one Leno.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Arsenal could have concerns about Heaton’s lack of football over the past 12 months. The English shot-stopper hasn’t featured for Aston Villa since suffering a knee problem in 2019.

The report goes on to add that Heaton would be eager to make his mark if a move to Arsenal materialised given his hopes of securing a spot in England’s squad for the European championship this summer.

Heaton spent six seasons at Burnley under Sean Dyche where he got his first taste of Premier League football in 2014.

The English shot-stopper came through the ranks at Manchester United but Heaton failed to make an appearance for the Red Devils.

