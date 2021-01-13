Arsenal are in a great position to beat Liverpool FC to the signing of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report in England.

Website Football.London, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the defending Premier League champions were thought to be favourites to sign the Mali international from Brighton.

However, the same article states that Bissouma would prefer a move to Arsenal rather than Liverpool FC despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being the defending Premier League champions.

According to the same story, the Brighton star is still close friends with Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes after the trio shared a dressing room at Lille.

Football.London claim that Bissouma’s agent Michael N’Cho has already held talks with Arsenal about a potential switch to the north London side in the summer.

The report claims that the Gunners are unlikely to sign Bissouma in January because Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has prioritised the signing of a creative midfielder.

Arsenal do have “concerns” about Bissouma’s poor disciplinary record after earning five yellow cards and red cards in the Premier League this term, according to the story.

The Gunners already have Granit Xhaka in their ranks who has struggled with discipline since his arrival at Arsenal back in 2016.

Bissouma has scored one goal in 16 games in the Premier League this season.

The Mali international moved to Brighton from Ligue 1 side Lille in the 2018 summer transfer window.

