Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to continue their recent good run of form by claiming a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The north London side have enjoyed an upturn in form in recent weeks after having struggled to find consistency in the Premier League in the early parts of the season.

Arsenal have won their last four games in a row in all competitions to help them bounce back from a poor start to the campaign.

The Gunners have won their last three outings in the Premier League on the bounce and they currently find themselves in 11th place in the table heading into this week’s round of games.

They are preparing to welcome a Palace side to The Emirates who are just a point behind them in the Premier League table on Thursday night.

Arsenal booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United after extra-time at the weekend.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting the Gunners to run out comfortable winners against the Eagles at The Emirates on Thursday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Arsenal cannot stop winning now – they needed extra time to beat Newcastle in the FA Cup on Saturday but that is four wins in a row in all competitions.

“In contrast, Crystal Palace are not on a great run – their win over Sheffield United on 2 January is their only success in their past seven games.

“But, for many reasons, I don’t think they need to worry about being dragged into the relegation fight – chiefly their manager Roy Hodgson and their exciting front three.”

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip