Michael Owen is predicting that Alexandre Lacazette will continue his prolific run by firing Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners will be eager to continue their winning momentum in the Premier League after the north London side appeared to turn a corner under Mikel Arteta during the festive schedule.

Arsenal have won their last three Premier League games to hoist Arteta’s men into mid-table after a challenging start to the 2020-21 campaign for the Spanish head coach.

The north London side have secured victories over Chelsea FC, Brighton and West Bromwich Albion to build a positive morale in the Gunners camp under Arteta.

Lacazette has scored five goals and has made one assist in his last five games in all competitions.

Crystal Palace have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season, although Eagles ended a five-game winless run thanks to 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last time out.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Lacazette to fire Arsenal to a comfortable win over Crystal Palace at The Emirates on Thursday night.

“Arsenal seem to be growing in confidence,” Owen wrote in his column BetVictor, where he is predicting a 2-1 win for Arsenal with Lacazette as one of the Gunners’ goal-scorers.

“They notched up their fourth win in a row at the weekend with an extra-time win in the FA Cup against Newcastle. The mood certainly seems better at the Emirates and I’d expect them to keep improving.

“Palace are still too inconsistent for me. They have only won once in their last seven matches and that came against a struggling Sheffield United.

“With the positive vibes now back at the Emirates, I think the home side will continue on their upward curve and take the points.”

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their last meeting in January last year when Jordan Ayew cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal.

The Gunners are winless in their last three Premier League fixtures against the Eagles, losing 3-2 and drawing 2-2 in their last two meetings at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip