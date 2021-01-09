Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle United

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 win against Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Gunners will be looking to go on a positive run in the FA Cup following a challenging first full season as Arsenal boss for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal find themselves in 11th position in the Premier League and 10 points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC following a return of eight defeats in 17 games.

The Gunners are the reigning champions in the FA Cup after Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Chelsea FC in the Wembley showpiece last term.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang scored twice in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea FC to secure Arteta’s first piece of silverware as the north London club’s manager.

Newcastle have failed to win their last four Premier League games to leave Steve Bruce’s men in 15th position in the table.

The Magpies are eight points above the relegation zone to give Bruce’s side some breathing room.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 victory over Newcastle in the FA Cup third round at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

“It’s an all Premier League tie as Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Gunners have certainly turned the corner in recent weeks. They take on a Newcastle side that despite getting a draw against Liverpool, have struggled against the top sides this season.

“I think Mikel Arteta will continue to opt for the youngsters that have been excellent in recent weeks, and if he does, I think Arsenal will go through.”

Arsenal have won 14 of their last 15 games against Newcastle in all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, the Gunners have won their last six games in the FA Cup, including their 2-1 triumph over Chelsea FC in the final.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have conceded at least two goals in their last three FA Cup fixtures.

