Dimitar Berbatov predicts Arsenal v Newcastle United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Arsenal to return to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners head into the game after having been held to a frustrating goalless draw by Crystal Palace at The Emirates in the top flight on Thursday night.

Arsenal have been in better form in the Premier League in recent weeks and they have won three of their last four games in the top flight to lift them towards the top half of the table.

Mikel Arteta will be eager for his Arsenal side to claim all three points against the Magpies on Monday night as they look to try and haul themselves back into the race for a top-four finish.

Arsenal needed extra-time to beat Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup third round last time out but former Spurs star Berbatov is backing the Gunners to get the job done in 90 minutes this time around.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Arsenal have turned a corner and they are looking a lot better recently.

“Although they needed extra time against Newcastle in the cup last weekend, I think they will get the job done in 90 minutes in this one.

“They are playing catch up and they can’t afford any more slips.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a trip to Southampton on Tuesday 26 January.

The Gunners will then take on Manchester United, Wolves and Aston Villa in their next three Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip