Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to continue their mini-resurgence by claiming a 2-0 win at home to Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Gunners have enjoyed an upturn in form in the Premier League in recent weeks and have won their last three games in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta had been finding himself under pressure at The Emirates following an alarming drop in form from his side, but the Gunners have recovered over the festive period to regain some momentum.

The north London side are now preparing to welcome the Magpies to The Emirates on Saturday as they bid to book their place in the fourth round of the cup competition and make it four wins in a row.

Former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is fully expecting to see the home side book their spot in the fourth round with a comfortable home win on Saturday.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “The FA Cup will again be important for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta but their main aim will be to make the top four.

“They have lost eight of their 17 league games so far but, with everyone above them taking points off each other, they are still just about in that race.

“Not many people will expect Newcastle to win this tie, but what they really have to do is go out and give it a proper go.

“There’s no point in them just sitting back and making no attempt to score.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Thursday 14 January when they host Crystal Palace at The Emirates.

The Gunners are aiming to break back into the top four this season after having come eighth last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip