Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will secure a 2-1 win against Manchester United in their Premier League meeting at The Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Gunners were 3-1 winners against Southampton at St Mary’s on Tuesday night to avenge their 1-0 loss to the Saints in the FA Cup fourth round just days earlier.

Arsenal secured a comfortable win on the south coast thanks to goals from Gunners attacking trio Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette in the mid-week clash.

Mikel Arteta’s side were 1-0 winners against Manchester United at Old Trafford back at the start of November thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty.

Manchester United lost their first Premier League game since the visit of Arsenal on Wednesday night after Sheffield United were 2-1 winners against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 20-time English champions slumped to a surprise defeat to the Premier League’s basement club after goals from Kean Bryan and Olivier Burke at Old Trafford.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening.

“I am looking forward to seeing how new signing Martin Odegaard slots into the Arsenal midfield, because he is arriving at a good moment,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They have been playing really well of late, ignoring their FA Cup defeat at Southampton last weekend when Mikel Arteta picked a weakened team.

“Manchester United were poor in their defeat against Sheffield United on Wednesday, and we have seen that sort of home performance from them too often this season.

“Away from home they have been much better, but the Gunners beat them at Old Trafford in November and I have a feeling they will take the three points at Emirates Stadium too.”

Arsenal have managed to win five of their last six Premier League games to find their top form under Mikel Arteta.

While Manchester United have lost four times at Old Trafford in the top flight this season, Solskjaer’s side are unbeaten on the road in the Premier League in nearly 12 months.

Arsenal will travel to Wolves and Manchester United will welcome Southampton in their next games on Tuesday night.

