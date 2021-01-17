Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways after Mikel Arteta’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at The Emirates on Thursday night.

Arsenal’s stalemate with their London rivals ended a three-game winning run to leave Mikel Arteta’s in 11th position in the Premier League table.

The north London side have earned 10 points from their last four league games to offer a glimpse of the European spots as Arsenal look to secure their participation in next season’s Europa League.

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round earlier this month after Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted goals in extra time.

Newcastle have lost five of their last six Premier League games after the Magpies secured a point in a goalless draw with Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle at The Emirates on Monday night.

“These two teams met in the FA Cup last week, when Arsenal needed extra time to get through. I don’t expect the Gunners to make such hard work of a win second time around,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Newcastle are on a bad run of eight games without a win, and they are not playing well either. The Magpies are quite a negative team at the best of times, but they have not been creating very much recently.

“They were awful in the first half of Tuesday’s defeat by Sheffield United, and it feels like if you score first against them, they don’t really know what to do.

“They have not offered much going forward, so I totally understand why their fans are frustrated, but I do have some sympathy for Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

“When Bruce got the job in July 2019, his remit was to keep Newcastle in the Premier League. That hasn’t changed, so you have to look at how he is doing from that perspective.”

Arsenal have won five of their last six games against Newcastle in all competitions, including a 4-0 victory over the Magpies in their last meeting in north London back in February.

Newcastle haven’t beaten Arsenal since a 2-1 win over Arsene Wenger’s men in April 2018.

