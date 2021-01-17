Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Michael Owen is predicting Arsenal will secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle on Monday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 17 January 2021, 08:30 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners saw their winning run come to an end on Thursday night with a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at The Emirates.

Arsenal had won their previous three Premier League games to seemingly turn a corner under Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge.

The north London side sealed victories over Chelsea FC, Brighton and West Brom to move clear of the relegation zone.

However, Arteta’s men still have a some way to go to get back in contention for a European qualification spot.

Newcastle became the first Premier League team to lose to Sheffield United on Tuesday night to leave the Magpies seven points above the relegation zone.

The Magpies have failed to win their last six Premier League games to heap pressure on Steve Bruce’s side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle at The Emirates on Monday night.

“These two were neck and neck for 90 minutes in last week’s FA Cup third round match,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They re-oppose again here in the Premier League with both sides dropping points in their midweek matches.

“Pressure is mounting on Steve Bruce. Their defeat away to Sheffield United did not go down well with the Magpies faithful and they will be demanding a response here.

“Despite Arsenal drawing at home midweek, the vibes around the Emirates are still positive. They are certainly playing with more confidence than they were showing a few weeks ago.

“I think this one could be tight again, but with spirits so low at Newcastle just now, I can only see one winner.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round last week thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in extra-time.

The Gunners were 4-0 winners against Newcastle in their Premier League meeting at The Emirates back in February 2020.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
William Gallas urges Chelsea FC to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tells Man United to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Chelsea FC
Related Articles

Home »
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Dimitar Berbatov predicts Liverpool FC v Man United
Frank Lampard
William Gallas urges Chelsea FC to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes tells Man United to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Fulham v Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network