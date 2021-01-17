Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Newcastle

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to beat Newcastle United at The Emirates on Monday night.

The Gunners saw their winning run come to an end on Thursday night with a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at The Emirates.

Arsenal had won their previous three Premier League games to seemingly turn a corner under Mikel Arteta in his first full season in charge.

The north London side sealed victories over Chelsea FC, Brighton and West Brom to move clear of the relegation zone.

However, Arteta’s men still have a some way to go to get back in contention for a European qualification spot.

Newcastle became the first Premier League team to lose to Sheffield United on Tuesday night to leave the Magpies seven points above the relegation zone.

The Magpies have failed to win their last six Premier League games to heap pressure on Steve Bruce’s side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to secure a 2-0 win against Newcastle at The Emirates on Monday night.

“These two were neck and neck for 90 minutes in last week’s FA Cup third round match,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They re-oppose again here in the Premier League with both sides dropping points in their midweek matches.

“Pressure is mounting on Steve Bruce. Their defeat away to Sheffield United did not go down well with the Magpies faithful and they will be demanding a response here.

“Despite Arsenal drawing at home midweek, the vibes around the Emirates are still positive. They are certainly playing with more confidence than they were showing a few weeks ago.

“I think this one could be tight again, but with spirits so low at Newcastle just now, I can only see one winner.”

Arsenal were 2-0 winners against Newcastle in the FA Cup third round last week thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in extra-time.

The Gunners were 4-0 winners against Newcastle in their Premier League meeting at The Emirates back in February 2020.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip