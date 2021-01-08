Michael Owen states his prediction for Aston Villa v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Friday night.

The defending Premier League champions will be eager to avenge their 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa in the top flight at Villa Park earlier this season.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat-trick in Aston Villa’s rout of Liverpool FC in one of the most bizarre results of the Premier League campaign.

Liverpool FC have failed to win their last three Premier League games to heap pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side after squandering the chance to move clear at the top of the table.

Aston Villa have failed to win their last two Premier League games following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea FC and a 2-1 defeat by Manchester United.

Dean Smith’s side have been one of the in-form teams in the Premier League over the past few weeks thanks to Jack Grealish’s dominant performances.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round at Villa Park on Friday night.

“I’m expecting both sides to make some changes here. Dean Smith has been playing with a similar XI for a few weeks now, so there are a few players that could do with a break,” Owen told BetVictor.

“As for Liverpool, their injury list is getting smaller, although six first team players remain on the sidelines.

“This could be an ideal opportunity for Jurgen Klopp to play Thiago. The Spaniard has been back for a few weeks and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s given more time here to bolster his fitness.

“As mentioned, both may not be at full strength, but I do feel Liverpool have enough in their ranks to secure a place in the next round.”

Liverpool FC have won four of their last six games against Aston Villa in all competitions, although the Birmingham side have secured victories in two of their last three meetings.

Aston Villa were 5-0 winners against a weakened Liverpool FC side in the League Cup semi-final last term.

Liverpool FC will take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday 17 January.

