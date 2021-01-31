Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 31 January 2021, 05:15 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to get back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Lilywhites head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to Liverpool FC in north London last week.

Tottenham have been in decent form in recent weeks but they currently find themselves outside of the top four and have won only two of their last five games in the top flight.

Jose Mourinho will be eager for his side to return to winning ways on Sunday when they travel to the south coast to take on a Brighton side who are currently in 17th place in the table.

Brighton have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and currently find themselves just above the drop zone, after having won just one of their last five games.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is fully expecting to see Spurs return to winning ways with a victory at Brighton on Sunday.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Tottenham were outplayed for most of their match against Liverpool on Thursday night.

“However, they almost got off to a perfect start when Son’s goal was chalked off by VAR – so who knows what might have been.

“Brighton have made a marked improvement since the turn of the year and there is little doubt that they can cause most Premier League sides problems.

“That said, one player that has caught my eye in recent weeks is Tanguy Ndombele. He seems to be playing a little further forward and that has seen a huge uplift in his shots and goals.

“With Harry Kane a doubt, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him scoring in a narrow win for Spurs.”

Tottenham are back in Premier League action with a clash against Chelsea FC at home on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta
‘He’s such a talent’: Mikel Arteta raves about new Arsenal loan signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screen grab / BT Sport)
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC V Burnley
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta
‘He’s such a talent’: Mikel Arteta raves about new Arsenal loan signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat
Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel (Photo: Screen grab / BT Sport)
Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC V Burnley
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network