Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Sunday 31 January 2021, 08:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will bounce back from their defeat by Liverpool FC with a 2-0 victory at Brighton on Sunday evening.

Spurs suffered a 3-1 loss to the defending Premier League champions in north London on Thursday night after goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane.

Tottenham have only managed to win two of their last six top-flight fixtures to leave Spurs in sixth position and eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Spurs have the fourth best away record in the Premier League this season following a return of five victories on the road.

Brighton, on the other hand, are in 17th position and five points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham in the relegation battle.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds and a goalless draw with Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday evening.

“Brighton have been playing pretty well but they still haven’t won at home in the league this season and, until that changes, they are not going to pull away from the bottom of the table,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see the Seagulls getting three points here, either. Tottenham have not really hit top gear for a few weeks now but I think they will find a way of winning this one.”

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Brightom in their last two meetings.

Spurs have won four of their last five Premier League games, while the Seagulls were 3-0 winners against Tottenham in 2019.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta
‘He’s such a talent’: Mikel Arteta raves about new Arsenal loan signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat
Related Articles

Home »
Ian Wright
Ian Wright: Why Chelsea FC can become ‘quite frightening’ under Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta
‘He’s such a talent’: Mikel Arteta raves about new Arsenal loan signing
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Burnley
Michael Owen
Michael Owen reveals his prediction for West Ham v Liverpool FC
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players about Man United threat
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network