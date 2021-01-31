Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will bounce back from their defeat by Liverpool FC with a 2-0 victory at Brighton on Sunday evening.

Spurs suffered a 3-1 loss to the defending Premier League champions in north London on Thursday night after goals from Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane.

Tottenham have only managed to win two of their last six top-flight fixtures to leave Spurs in sixth position and eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Spurs have the fourth best away record in the Premier League this season following a return of five victories on the road.

Brighton, on the other hand, are in 17th position and five points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham in the relegation battle.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last two Premier League games thanks to a 1-0 win at Leeds and a goalless draw with Fulham.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Sunday evening.

“Brighton have been playing pretty well but they still haven’t won at home in the league this season and, until that changes, they are not going to pull away from the bottom of the table,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I don’t see the Seagulls getting three points here, either. Tottenham have not really hit top gear for a few weeks now but I think they will find a way of winning this one.”

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Brightom in their last two meetings.

Spurs have won four of their last five Premier League games, while the Seagulls were 3-0 winners against Tottenham in 2019.

