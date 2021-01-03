Gary Neville names three Chelsea FC players at blame for Man City’s win

Gary Neville was critical of Chelsea FC trio N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount for their horror first-half display in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday night.

Chelsea FC made the better start to the Premier League clash as Manchester City fielded a makeshift starting XI with five players ruled out due to coronavirus.

Manchester City were a tad fortunate not to concede a first-half penalty when Rodri nudged Timo Werner off the ball inside the area but escaped punishment.

The visitors were ahead in the 18th minute when Germany international Ilkay Gundogan produced a clinical finish to break the deadlock at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City doubled their lead three minutes later when Phil Foden guided a clever finish past Edouard Mendy after Kevin De Bruyne found his midfield team-mate.

The Citizens completed a mercurial 17-minute spell when De Bruyne scored his third goal of the 2020-21 season after Raheem Sterling’s initial attempt was blocked.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi netted a late consolation goal but Chelsea FC slumped to their fifth defeat of the season.

Sky Sports pundit Neville was critical of Kante, Kovacic and Mount for their collective performance in the middle of the park for Chelsea FC in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

“Kante, Mount and Kovacic have been nowhere good enough,” Neville told Sky Sports. “They’ve let Man City get a grip on the game. Azpilicueta and Chilwell have struggled but the Chelsea FC midfield haven’t been able to get a grip on this game.”

Pep Guardiola’s side will take on bitter rivals Manchester United in the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

Manchester City will host Brighton in their next Premier League game on Wednesday 13 January.

Chelsea FC, on the other hand, will travel to Fulham on Friday 15 January.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip