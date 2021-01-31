BT Sport pundit raves about Hudson-Odoi’s display in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley

Steve McManaman praised Callum Hudson-Odoi for his positive performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

New Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel opted to start Hudson-Odoi in successive Premier League games after the England international featured in their goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers midweek.

Hudson-Odoi had a chance to impress Frank Lampard’s successor after the 20-year-old failed to hold down a regular starting spot under the Chelsea FC legend.

However, Tuchel started Hudson-Odoi and left summer signing Hakim Ziyech out of his matchday squad to present the England star with a chance to establish himself as a key player under the German coach.

Hudson-Odoi played a key role in Cesar Apzicilueta’s goal after the English winger’s impressive attacking play created the chance for the Spanish defender.

Marcos Alonso sealed three points for the home side when the Spanish defender used his chest and knee to control a pass from Christian Pulisic before he volleyed his finish past Nick Pope.

The former Bayern Munich transfer target was substituted with 13 minutes left to play with a tough trip to Tottenham Hotspur next week.

BT Sport pundit McManaman was impressed with Hudson-Odoi’s performance in Chelsea FC’s 1-0 victory over Burnley to help secure Tuchel’s first win as Blues manager.

“I think he’s been the best player,” McManaman told BT Sport.

“He’s been the one player who has tried to get forward and take people on. His partnership with Mount was excellent.

“Tuchel could have substituted him because he’s playing successive games on the bounce. Tuchel could be just taking his time with him.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Tottenham in their next Premier League game on Thursday night as Tuchel looks to secure successive top-flight victories.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip