Glenn Hoddle reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley

Glenn Hoddle heaped praise on Cesar Azpilicueta for his terrific goal in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

New Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel was looking to secure his first Premier League win since taking over the reins from Frank Lampard last week.

The Blues manager was held to a goalless draw with Wolves in his first top-flight fixture in charge of the west London side on Wednesday night.

Tuchel opted to start with Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham up front but it was Chelsea FC stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta who broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time.

Callum Hudson-Odoi managed to create an opening before the Spanish full-back side-footed his shot into the net with the goal at his mercy to open his account for the season.

Tuchel’s side dominated the second half and Chelsea FC extended their lead with six minutes left to play when Christian Pulisic teed up Marcos Alonso to score on his return to the Blues team.

Former Blues manager Hoddle singled out Azpilicueta for special praise after the 31-year-old’s first-half strike to help secure Tuchel’s first victory as Chelsea FC boss.

“It was a hell of a run [by Azpilicueta],” Hoddle told BT Sport.

“He ran 76m. Look at his determination. It’s a great side-footed finish. Hudson Odoi takes the defender out of the game so Apzilicueta can come in with the side foot. It was a terrific goal. It’s a vital goal.”

Chelsea FC will make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Thursday night when the new Blues boss will face one of the west London side’s greatest-ever managers in the shape of Jose Mourinho.

