Gary Lineker reacts to Tammy Abraham’s hat-trick in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Luton in FA Cup

Gary Lineker gave his seal of approval for Tammy Abraham’s hat-trick in Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Chelsea FC were looking to build some much-needed morale following a run of five defeats in their last eight games in the Premier League.

The Blues manager Frank Lampard opted to start with England international Tammy Abraham up front ahead of French striker Olivier Giroud.

The decision paid dividends when Abraham broke the deadlock in the 11th minute against the Championship’s basement club.

Abraham doubled his goal tally when he managed to guide a header into the net from Reece James’ cross despite being under pressure from a Luton defender six minutes later.

Abraham completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute when he finished from close range after excellent combination play from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic on the wing.

Werner, who started the game in a role behind Abraham, had a chance to score in successive FA Cup rounds but the Germany international missed from the penalty spot in the dying embers of the fourth-round clash.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to react to Abraham’s hat-trick in Chelsea FC’s comfortable 3-1 win over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday afternoon.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “A triple whammy for Tammy.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday night after losing 2-0 to Leicester City in their last top-flight fixture.

Lampard’s side will host Burnley in their following Premier League game next Sunday.

