BBC Sport pundit raves about Chelsea FC star in 4-0 win over Morecambe

Mark Schwarzer praised Hakim Ziyech’s creativity in Chelsea FC’s 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea FC started a strong side against their League Two opponents as Frank Lampard looked to build some much-needed momentum following a difficult start to the season.

The Blues made the breakthrough in the 18th minute when Callum Hudson-Odoi teed up Mason Mount to settle the west London side in the FA Cup tie at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner started up front alongside Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech – and the Germany international scored his first goal since November in the 41st minute of his FA Cup debut.

Ziyech teed up Hudson-Odoi to make it 3-0 four minutes after the break before Werner’s fellow German Kai Havertz polished off a comprehensive win in the final five minutes.

While Ziyech didn’t get on the score sheet in the FA Cup tie, the Morocco international did finish with an assist following an impressive performance against the League Two side.

Former Blues goalkeeper Schwarzer was quick to heap praise on Ziyech for his influential display for Lampard’s side in the FA Cup third-round clash.

“It’s another really good ball into the box from Hakim Ziyech – every time he gets on the ball he is looking to do something with it,” Schwarzer told BBC Sport.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi times his run well but I thought his first touch had lost the opportunity but he does really well to pivot and strike. It’s too strong a strike for the keeper to prevent it going in.

“A really good goal.”

Ziyech moved to Chelsea FC in a £33m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea FC will take on Fulham in their next Premier League fixture in the west London derby at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night.

