Arsenal and Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Turkish striker Ali Akman, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the two London sides are keeping tabs on Akman’s progress at Bursaspor following the teenager’s impressive performances in the 2020-21 season so far.

The same article states that Arsenal and Chelsea FC have been impressed by the Turkish prospect’s return of nine goals in 16 games in the current campaign.

According to the same story, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Salzburg are both interested in a swoop to sign the Bursaspor forward.

The report goes on to add that the Turkish club would look to secure a transfer fee in the region of £3m for the 18-year-old in the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail claim that Arsenal and Chelsea FC do have an interest in signing the Turkey teenager this month but the London pair face competition from clubs in Germany, Italy and France.

Akman has scored seven goals and has made one assist in nine games in the TFF 1 League so far this season.

The 18-year-old broke into the Bursaspor starting XI last season after he netted two times in 21 games in Turkey’s second tier.

Arsenal will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday before Chelsea FC make the trip to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

