Chelsea FC draw up four-man shortlist to replace Frank Lampard – report

Chelsea FC have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Frank Lampard if the Blues manager is unable to improve the west London club’s results, according to a report in England.

The Independent is reporting that Chelsea FC are prepared to give the club legend more time to turn around the west London side’s poor run of form but the Blues hierarchy will continue to monitor the situation.

The same article states that former PSG manager Thomas Tuchel, ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri, Leicester City head coach Brendan Rodgers and Southampton’s Ralph Hasenhuttl are the four contenders to replace Lampard should he be given his marching orders.

According to the same story, the Blues manager has some big problems to fix in his team if Lampard is going to save his job in the coming months following their abysmal run of form in the Premier League.

The Independent goes on to reveal that the Chelsea FC board are concerned by Lampard’s inability to get the best out of new signings such as Kai Havertz and Timo Werner following a summer of major investment.

The media outlet add that the Blues hierarchy aren’t convinced that Lampard knows his best team or how to get the best out of the most talented players in his squad.

Chelsea FC lost 3-1 to Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday night.

Lampard’s side are in ninth position in the Premier League table and seven points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

