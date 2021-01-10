Frank Lampard confirms three Chelsea FC stars out of Morecambe clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed that N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Andreas Christensen will all miss Chelsea FC’s FA Cup clash with Morecambe due to injury.

The Blues are preparing to welcome the League Two side to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon as they bid to book their place in the fourth round of the cup competition.

Chelsea FC head into the game looking to bounce back from a disappointing run of form in the Premier League which has caused them to drop out of the top four.

Lampard has now confirmed that Kante, James and Christensen will all miss the game due to injuries, but he hopes to have all three available for selection again relatively soon.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Lampard said: “I am not going to talk about the starting line-up for Morecambe but Reece James is out of the game although he will be training with us tomorrow, but the game comes too early.

“The same as Andreas Christensen and N’Golo Kante, who is out also with a minor hamstring injury so he misses this game and he is suspended for Fulham next Friday anyway. So we will get him right.”

Discussing Christensen’s injury, Lampard added: “The injury isn’t too bad which is good news so he will be back training with us tomorrow [Saturday].”

Chelsea FC are currently down in ninth place in the Premier League table after a dip in form left them with just one win from their last five outings in the top flight.

The west London side will return to Premier League action on Friday night when they make the short trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham.

