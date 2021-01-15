Chelsea FC handed injury boost ahead of Fulham clash

Chelsea FC have been handed a boost in the build-up to their Premier League clash with Fulham on Saturday after Reece James returned to training at Cobham.

The defender missed the 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round at the weekend as he continued his recovery from injury, but the right-back now appears to be firmly in contention for a place in the team when Chelsea FC travel to Fulham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has not featured for Chelsea FC since the 3-1 defeat by Arsenal on Boxing Day at The Emirates, when he played the full 90 minutes for Frank Lampard’s side.

James has been a key part of Chelsea FC’s team this season and has scored one goal and made two assists in 13 Premier League appearances for the west London side.

Chelsea FC confirmed James’ return to training at Cobham on their official website, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic also in action during Wednesday’s session.

The west London side head into their clash with Fulham looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League after having won just one of their last four outings in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Chelsea news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip