Tammy Abraham defends struggling Chelsea FC signings

Tammy Abraham doesn’t believe Chelsea FC’s new signings have spent enough time on the training ground to work with their Blues team-mates this season.

The west London side invested heavily in new signings in the 2020 summer transfer window to give Frank Lampard the opportunity to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

However, the Blues head coach has found it difficult over the past couple of months as some of his big-name signings such as Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggle to have a telling impact on the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Werner, who moved to the west London side from RB Leipzig in a £52m deal in the summer, hasn’t scored a Premier League goal since Chelsea FC’s 4-0 victory over Sheffield United back in early November.

His German team-mate Havertz has struggled to find consistent form, limiting his ability to leave his mark on Chelsea FC in his debut campaign at the club following a £72m move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

Although Hakim Ziyech has caught the eye with some silky performances, the Morocco international has struggled with persistent niggles since his £33m switch to Chelsea FC from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer.

But Abraham has defended the performances of Lampard’s summer signings in the wake of criticism of their performances this term.

“We have hardly had any time to train together and to work out how each other play so we’re just taking every day as it comes at the moment,” Abraham told Chelsea’s website.

“Every game we play, we’re learning new things about each other.

“I’m starting to understand them more and they’re starting to understand me more so hopefully we drive each other and be the best we can be.”

Chelsea FC will take on Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

